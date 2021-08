Saturday morning saw a full and vibrant Farmers Market at Medolino Caravan Park on Saturday morning.

Sue Coetzee and Johnny Young, part owners of the Park with Young’s sister and her husband, Zenette and Alwyn Barnard, have opened up the park to the public and hold a Farmers Market there once a month.

From the excitement of the market-goers, it was a great success and we look ahead to the next market in September.

Covid protocols were observed.

Share this: Tweet