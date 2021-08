RUN HENRY RUN: Henry Cock was joined by members of the Kowie Striders when he visited Port Alfred on Saturday to complete his 52nd half-marathon on his quest to run 133 half marathons in 113 days. Proceeds from this fundraiser go to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG). Cock is hoping to raise over R4 million.

Story in this week’s Talk of the Town.

