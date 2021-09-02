Running for a cause

If you have ever run a half-marathon of 21km you understand that a lot of preparation is required to run such a distance and many people train for months before such an event.

Well, Henry Cock decided to beat the Guinness World Record by running 133 half marathons on 133 consecutive days. Yet, he is not running for a place in the record books as much as to raise funds for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG). Cock’s aim is to raise over R4 million and, at the present time he has raised well over R600,000 toward his goal.

“I’m setting out to break the World Record for the most consecutive half marathons – 133 in 133 days,” explains Cock on his web page (runhenryrun.co.za).

Read the full story in this week’s Talk of the Town.

