President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.

Ramaphosa was expected to announce relief for the hospitality trade by further easing some lockdown measures, reported The Sunday Times.

TimesLIVE earlier this week reported that Ramaphosa was expected to ease the lockdown level.

According to the report, lockdown was expected to be reduced to level 2 affecting the alcohol trading hours and days as well as the curfew.

Insiders, who were part of the president’s co-ordinating council meeting, said alcohol trading hours were expected to return to normal including lifting restrictions on the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption.

The number of people allowed at gatherings was also expected to be increased from 50 to 100 for indoors and 100 to 250 for outdoor venues.

by Kgothatso Madisa

