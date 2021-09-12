South Africa moves to adjusted alert level 2

“Based on these discussions, and the recommendations and the proposals that have been put forward and the requests, cabinet has decided the country should be moved from an adjusted level 3, and be placed on adjusted level 2, with effect from tomorrow,” said Ramaphosa.

The hours of #curfew will now start at 11pm and end at 4am. Non-essential establishments like #restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 10pm. This is to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.

President #Ramaphosa: All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

This includes religious services, political events and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns and similar places.

The sale of #alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday. Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per license conditions up to 10pm.

Alcohol consumption remains prohibited in public spaces.

#Funerals remain restricted to no more than 50 people, and, as before, night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and ‘after-tears’ gatherings are not allowed.

Several important measures remain in place. It remains mandatory for every person to wear a face mask that always covers their nose and mouth when in public spaces.

It is a criminal offence not to do so, and the managers of shops and restaurants, as well as drivers of taxis and buses, have a responsibility to ensure that their customers wear masks, and that the appropriate social distancing measures are in place.

