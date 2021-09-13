Amended regulations announced adjusted alert level two – NEASA summary

From: National Employers’ Association of South Africa (NEASA)

The President, last night, reduced the Covid-19 Alert Level to an adjusted Alert Level 2.

The President indicated that the following amended regulations remain applicable:-

gatherings are permitted, subject to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors or 50% of capacity for smaller venues;

all interprovincial borders remain open;

funerals may only be attended by a maximum of 50 people and night vigils are not permitted;

public recreational spaces such as parks, dams and beaches will remain open, subject to the rules of mask-wearing and social distancing;

business premises must determine the maximum number of employees permitted on the premises to accommodate a 1.5-meter distance between employees;

the curfew has been reduced to between 23:00 and 04:00;

sale of alcohol on-site is permitted until 22:00 subject to licensing requirements;

off-site sale of alcohol is permitted from 10:00 to 18:00, from Monday to Friday;

non-essential businesses, including restaurants and gyms, must close by 22:00;

restaurant sit-down services, bars and taverns are permitted to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors or 50% of capacity for smaller venues; and

every person is compelled to wear a mask in a public space. It is a criminal offence, punishable by a fine or imprisonment, not to do so.

We will keep members abreast of developments in this regard.

For more information:

NEASA Media Department

media@neasa.co.za

