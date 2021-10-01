National ‘welcome prayer’ planned for Jacob Zuma in KZN

A welcome home event has been planned for former president Jacob Zuma following his release from hospital.

On Thursday the Jacob Zuma foundation announced a national welcome home prayer will be held on October 14.

Faith-based, religious organisations and non-governmental organisations and political parties are invited to the event.

“The foundation will host a welcome prayer for [former] president Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal. Faith-based, religious organisations and non-governmental organisations, including all political parties, are invited. Covid-19 protocols will apply. Finer details will be announced,” the foundation said on its social media page.

Zuma was admitted to a military hospital for medical treatment in August, shortly after he began serving his 15-month jail term at Estcourt Correctional Centre for contempt of court.

His undisclosed illness saw him granted medical parole by the department of correctional services and he will complete the rest of his sentence in a “system of community corrections”.

Earlier this week, the foundation refuted reports that Zuma would address his supporters following his release from hospital last week.

The foundation dismissed the claims after The Witness reported Zuma would make his first virtual appearance at Nkandla.

It said the report was “fake news” and an “unnecessary invasion”.

“Any public appearance Zuma wishes to make will be announced. Please consider everything fake news until the foundation announces otherwise,” said the foundation.

