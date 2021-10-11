Safa welcomes government approval for 2,000 vaccinated fans to watch Bafana against Ethiopia

The SA Football Association (Safa) has thanked sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and his health counterpart Joe Phaahla after they supported the Nasrec-based body’s initiative to allow vaccinated fans to return to a stadium on Tuesday.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Monday amended regulation 69 of the Disaster Management Act to allow a maximum of 2,000 football supporters to return for the first time in more than a year since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fans will be allowed to go through the turnstiles at FNB Stadium when Bafana Bafana host Ethiopia in the crunch 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier where they will be going all out to complete a double over their visitors after winning the first game 3-1 away from home on Saturday.

Safa president Danny Jordaan gave credit to the two ministers when he reacted to the news on Monday.

“Fans have been hungry to return to the stadium and the small business and informal sector will receive a massive boost as a result of this initiative,” said Jordaan.

“ This news will be received with delight by those who sell food and flags and taxi drivers who take fans to stadiums. It is a part of the economy that has suffered a lot as a result of fans not being allowed to attend matches. I am happy. This is the beginning of the restoration of the football economy.”

Jordaan said the decision to allow 2,000 spectators to past through the gates is a pilot project and once the initiative is a success, the numbers will be ramped up going forward.

Applications must be done online by clicking on the link below to complete the form: https://www.ticketmaster.co.za/feature/FIFAAfricanZoneQualifier/

Only vaccinated people are allowed to apply.

A one-time password will be supplied to purchase tickets and upon confirmation of the vaccination code.

The website will go live on Monday afternoon for fans to apply to attend Tuesday’s match.

