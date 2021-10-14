Curro Castle Sitari raises funds for Kariega Game Reserve

Inspired by the lone survivor of three rhinos targeted by poachers on March 2 2012 in Kariega Game Reserve, a preschool in the Western Cape raised much needed funds for Kariega Game Reserve on World Rhino Day September 22 2021.

Curro Castle Sitari preschool teacher Cyrilee Sterley explained how the project came about.

“We contacted Kariega and offered to assist by generating funds for their Save the Rhino Foundation. To raise funds, we held a raffle for our parents and learners which involved selling tickets. The winner received a really cute rhino soft toy,” she said.

Sterley went on to mention that the Save the Rhino Foundation’s major goal was to raise enough money to maintain its Anti-Poaching Unit (APU) fully operating, ensuring that Thandi, a lone survivor of three rhinos targeted by poachers in 2012, her family and the other rhinos at Kariega were safe.

Acknowledging the role of all participants involved she said: “This accomplishment would not have been achieved without our parents’ help. We were able to raise a significant sum of money (R2,400), which will be donated to their foundation. Kariega is thankful for our initiative, and we’re thrilled that we were able to help Thandi, her family, and the rest of the animals in Kariega Game Reserve.”

Share this: Tweet



