Malema calls for ground forces to find ‘culprits’ who kidnapped Polokwane boys

EFF leader Julius Malema has mobilised a call to “ground forces” to help find the four Moti brothers who were hijacked together with their driver on Wednesday morning in Bendor, Polokwane.

The brothers — Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, 6 — were in a scholar transport vehicle when men allegedly armed with R5 assault rifles forced the driver off the road.

Limpopo police said the search for the brothers was ongoing and the motive of the kidnappers is not known, as they have not yet made demands or called for ransom.

Taking to social media, Malema called for “all ground forces” to find the alleged kidnappers.

“All ground forces, let’s be the first to find the culprits, we just want to talk to them. Attack,” he said.

TimesLIVE reported that the Moti family requested that the children’s photos not be published, due to the “sensitivity of the matter”.

Family lawyer Philip Smit told TimesLIVE the parents have asked to hold off on media interviews and sharing pictures as the matter is sensitive.

According to police, the driver of the scholar transport was left unharmed at the scene along the R37 near the N1 bypass.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo told SABC News the victims’ cellphones were later found dumped at Flora Park.

“Apparently at the intersection of the N1 and R71, one of the vehicles turned left into the city and dropped the cellphones at Flora Park, but the one that was carrying the kids processed straight north towards R81,” said Mojapelo.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Unathi Nkanjeni

Share this: Tweet



