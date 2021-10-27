Eskom ramps up load-shedding to stage 4

Eskom is ramping up load-shedding to stage 4.

The power utility said in an alert just after 11am that stage 4 rolling blackouts would start at noon on Wednesday and continue until 5am on Friday.

Thereafter load-shedding would continue on stage 2 until 5am on Saturday.

“Over the past 24 hours a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped, while a unit each at Lethabo and Arnot power stations were forced to shut down,” the power utility said in a statement.

“This constrained the power system further, requiring extensive use of emergency reserves and therefore, hampering the recovery of these reserves.

“Some generating units have returned to service and we anticipate another two units to return during the day. In addition, Koeberg unit 1 is expected to return to service today and begin ramping up to full output within 48 hours.”’

Eskom’s total breakdowns now stand at 14,957MW, while planned maintenance is 5,301MW of capacity.

TimesLIVE

