Business robbers ‘mistakenly’ shoot at each other during Durban mall heist

A business robbery turned dangerously awkward on Monday when the perpetrators “mistakenly” fired at each other at the Workshop Shopping Centre in Durban’s CBD.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said four men stormed the centre at 8am and held up staff at a popular clothing store.

“They held up the staff and stole cellphones. While fleeing the scene on foot the suspects mistakenly shot at each other. The suspects fled. A case of business robbery has been opened at Durban Central police station.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting, or if anyone fired at the robbers.

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said no-one was injured in the incident.

TimesLIVE (TimesLIVE TMG Digital)

Orrin Singh

