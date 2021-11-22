Angry Umlazi voters protest outside eThekwini council inauguration

Disgruntled ward 78 residents staged a protest outside the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Monday, where the inauguration of the eThekwini municipal council was set to to be held.

The group’s spokesperson, Dumisani Ngcobo, told TimesLIVE they were not impressed with the results of the recent election and had complained to the Electoral Commission (IEC).

The ward incorporates parts of Umlazi township.

Ngcobo said they had complained to the IEC and accused the area manager of not handling their complaint.

The group had been punting independent candidate Sphiwe Msomi but the ward was clinched by Zakhele Nomiya of the ANC.

“We have been at our wits’ end trying to get the IEC to rectify our disputes,” said Ngcobo, adding that they would not leave the precinct without their dispute being resolved.

The group was monitored by the police.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY MFUNDO MKHIZE

Share this: Tweet



