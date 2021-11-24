Local junior golfer to compete in Kimberley appeals for support

A 15-year-old golf fanatic from Nemato, Othimna Matiwane is establishing himself at a provincial level as he has been selected to represent Eastern Province in the U19 Eastern Interprovincial Golf Competition in Kimberley from December 16 to 23.

The promising teen golfer is currently doing Grade 9 at Kuyasa Combined School in Nemato.

Othimna’s teacher Nkululeko Mawonga spoke fondly of the youngster, whose mother died two years ago.

“As his teacher I would like people to support him with modern equipment, because at the moment he is using Dr [Leon] Nell’s old equipment.

“Every time he holds a golf stick, people get amazed at how good he is. I began noticing his golf passion when the school principal [Xolani Mayana] called him in front on a number of occasion in the prayer assembly to be congratulated by other learners every times he wins something from these tournaments he participates in,” Mawonga said.

He said Dr Nell had asked him to support Matiwane to produce good school results so that he could apply to one of the schools in George which focuses in golf and school careers.

“In terms of golf Matiwane is already sorted because he is very good at it but Dr Nell wants us to help him balance his golf career with academics,” Mawonga said.

Othimna has received two individual medals and one team medal from previous tournaments has competed in.

“I began to focus on golf when I lost my mom in 2019,” Othimna told TotT. “I wanted something to destress with because I was stressing, but as I was winning these medals my love for golf grew because it also takes me to places I have never been.”

EP is taking care of other needs at the tournament, but the youngster still needs a sponsor for meals, in addition to his appeal for newer golf equipment.

Anyone who can support Othimna can contact him on 073-268-9268.

Share this: Tweet



