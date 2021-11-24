Municipal manager receives water protest memorandum

Members of the Port Alfred and Nemato Infrastructure Concerns (Panic) group handed over a memorandum of grievances and demands regarding the municipal water supply to Ndlambe municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni outside the Port Alfred Civic Centre on Tuesday morning, November 23. Residents staged a demonstration just before the inauguration of the new Ndlambe council. Panic said it was “unacceptable that residents struggle to get access to a basic human right, such as water. The inadequate water infrastructure to these areas is failing very many residents which include retirement villages.”

