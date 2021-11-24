Water crisis protest before council inauguration

Members of the Port Alfred and Nemato Infrastructure Concerns (Panic) group staged a demonstration outside the Port Alfred Civic Centre on Tuesday morning, November 23, just before the inauguration of the new Ndlambe council. Residents wanted to show their displeasure at the water shortages in the area, with many having had no municipal supply at all for a year, and the inadequacy of the municipality’s interventions, such as a reverse osmosis plant that cannot even produce the 2ML/day it is supposed to.

Share this: Tweet



