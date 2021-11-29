Walking for Hospice and in celebration of the 1820 bicentennial

Local farmer and cancer survivor Malcolm Cock will embark on a walk of about 100km, starting tomorrow (Tuesday), to celebrate the bicentennial of the arrival of the 1820 Settlers and to raise money for children with cancer.

Cock, a descendant of 1820 Settlers, traces his lineage to William Cock, who constructed the first walls to make Port Alfred a harbour.

Cock said two thirds of the funds he raises will go to Sunshine Coast Hospice and one third to the Bathurst Agricultural Museum, whose exhibits include farming implements dating back to the 1820 Settlers and their descendants.

“This walk has been delayed by almost two years now, due to Covid and security issues. It was meant to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the 1820 Settlers’ arrival in South Africa, as well as my continued remission of oesophageal cancer,” Cock said.

His walk will start from Fairview Farm, Cock’s home as well a Settler allocation known as the Richardson Lot. Half of the house was built in the early 1820s.

He will have a horse walking alongside him for a while, bearing a banner marking the Settler bicentennial. He said he had considered having a horse with him the entire way, but decided the traffic would make it too dangerous.

Another horse will accompany him for a short distance in Bathurst and again in Makhanda (Grahamstown).

After Makhanda he will move on to Salem and then return to Port Alfred.

He plans to walk 15km per day, depending on his physical capabilities.

He will also be stopping at various Settler historical sites along the way and commemorate the occasion with photos.

Hospice will manage the funds that are raised. If anyone wants to support the cause they can deposit or EFT money into the account of Sunshine Coast Hospice, Standard Bank, branch code: 050917, cheque account no: 082006083

Share this: Tweet



