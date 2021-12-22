Neighbourly Notes – 25 November 2021

CONGRATULATIONS to the winners of our reader’s competition. Over a period of four weeks, readers had to find a piece of a puzzle picture somewhere in the newspaper and stick it on a grid provided in the newspaper when the competition was first announced. The first correct drawn entries were Rachel Slabbert, who wins first prize of one night stay for two people at Quatermain’s1920s Safari Camp, including accommodation, all meals and two game drives; Mario Ferino, who wins the mixed case of wine from De Krans Winery, including Free Run Chenin Blanc 2021, Wild Ferment Chardonnay 2021, Pinotage Rosé 2021, Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Moscato Perlé Wit 2021 and Cape Ruby Port; and Eloyse Meinzer who wins beauty hamper from Leach Pharmacy.

IT’S so good to see events returning, with this weekend looking particularly busy. First on Friday night is the Casablanca- inspired winepairing evening at The Thistle restaurant at Royal St Andrews Hotel, with a prize for the best dressed couple. Then on Saturday you have the choice of showing off your singing, dancing or other artistic skills at the launch of the PA’s Got Talent show at Medolino Caravan Park, where the monthly market will also be on; or you can create your own photo book at Silverleaf Centre, where a workshop is being offered; or attend the Bathurst Agricultural Society Family Fun Day, with lots of different attractions for the whole family; or enter the Potjiekos competition at the Port Alfred Ski-boat Club, or if not an entrant, come sample the mouthwatering potjies. See our diary for more details.

HAPPY birthday greetings, congratulations, and all good wishes to everyone celebrating a birthday in the week ahead, especially Michele Rowe, Cecilia Paul, Anthony Stevenson, Mikayla Patterson, Martin Neethling, Denise Beresford, Delene Deenik, Craig Dickie, Francois de Klerk, Carol Mentz, Jacques Tarrant, Benjamin Arnott, San-Marie Vorster, Marion McPherson, Bruno Menin, Matthew Evans, Lodene Pohl, Juan Southey, Emms de Jager, Hal Snyman, Bernadine Probart, Liz Gouws, Claude McLellan, Lance Muller, Gareth Turner, Kim Gardner, Marianne Wessels, Louise Carter, Fanna Vogel, Mike Legg, Helen Dell, Jessie Muller, Sally Anne Robertson, Dave Wilson, Mary Brendenkamp, Derick Moll, Leo Rossouw, Malcolm Nel, Solly Faroa, Nola Timm, Piet le Roux, Elton Marney, Janine Groenewald, Wanda Kelbrick, Cleo Black, Shauna-Lee Stephens, Podge Wansbury, Dave Young, Carla Fryer, Glynnis Pike, Elsabe Badenhorst, Colleen Thorp, Charmaine Pauls, Kaylin van Heerden, Jenni Schoeman, Mike Warren, Peter Watson, Inge Schlemmer, Isobella M itten, Shaun Botha, Mark Deenik, Ethne Barnard, Rosemary Cawse, Caleb Bouwer, Pam Wilmot, Lungisile Sinqe-Dili, Marin Hensens, Jade Pauls, Amanda Funani, Janine Collins, Andrea Elliott, Kathy Botha, Adelina Snyman, Dennis Woest, Andy Nel, Beuhlah Meyer and Jane Denton.

CONGRATULATIONS to all businesses celebrating their anniversaries and may you enjoy even more success in the future, especially Pick n Pay Clothing, Lady Biscay Kowie Cruises, Audie Attorneys and LP Gaz.

WITH 2020’s figures in brackets for comparison, the rand is trading at R15.88 to the dollar (R15.22), R21.23 to the pound (R20.31) and R17.86 to the euro (R18.10). Commodities are trading with gold at $1,788.57 per fine ounce ($1,811.13), platinum at $968.00 per ounce ($964.00) and Brent crude oil at $80.48 per barrel ($45.12).

CONGRATULATIONS to newlyweds Brendan and Melissa (nee du Randt) Marais who tied the knot on Saturday November 20. May you have many happy and healthy years together.

WEDDING anniversary congratulations with best wishes for many more happy years ahead to all couples celebrating such an occasion. Many more memory-making years ahead to Gavin and Annie Muir, Garth and Jenny Kieck.

THOUGHT for the week: “The world is full of abundance and opportunity but far too many people come to the fountain of life with . . . a teaspoon instead of a steam shovel. They expect little and as a result they get little.”

