Girl, 13, allegedly drowns at West Beach

Police are appealing to beachgoers not to swim in zones where swimming is prohibited, following an alleged drowning incident at Port Alfred’s West Beach on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said police were summoned to West Beach at about 5.30pm, after the alleged drowning of a 13-year-old girl, who was declared dead at the scene.

“The name of the deceased is Sisipho Khonza,” Nkohli said.

He said SAPS had to say alleged drowning because they only got to the scene after the incident and a post-mortem still has to be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

Police opened an inquest docket for further investigation.

“Police are urging beachgoers to only swim in areas that are designated for swimming, which also have lifeguards in an event when their services are needed,” Nkohli said.

