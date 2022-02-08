Mzansi’s Rugby Academy player secures scholarship

As a platform to unleash rugby talent and help township kids reach their full potential, Mzansi’s Rugby Academy was proud to announce that their U13 captain Mihle Dyakala’s skills on the field had been recognised by Jeppe Boys High, which has rewarded him with a full rugby scholarship to finish his high school education and pursue his rugby dreams.

The academy’s co-founder Barry Scharneck broke the news, saying: “What started off as a small rugby academy giving the kids from Nemato and Station Hill the platform to play rugby, Mzansi’s Rugby Academy has achieved the unthinkable, landing our maiden scholarship for one of our outstanding U13 players.”

Scharneck and co-founder Alex Floyd-Douglass have seen their efforts pay off as Mihle secured a full rugby scholarship to Jeppe Boys High after just one year with the academy.

Scharneck went on to explain how the youngster’s performances caught the eye of rugby talent scouts at Jeppe.

“During the past season, Mihle stood out as a leader among his players. Through his hard work and discipline he managed to impress the historic Jeppe Boys High School at a friendly workshop where the Johannesburg school has recently seen current Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi also succeed in their school colours,” he said.

Scharneck spoke fondly of the lad, saying he and Floyd-Douglass had been thrilled to see Mihle showing great maturity as he earned numerous praises and quickly became the U13 captain. He further stated that after only one week at Jeppe, Dyakala had already established himself as a diligent and outstanding pupil at the school.

Scharneck shared the words of deputy head boy of Jeppe, Loyola Mtwa: “When I heard Mihle got the chance to move to Jeppe, I was more happy and excited about it than anyone. Mihle adjusted very well, I’d be lying to say his journey just started as my journey is about to end but Mihle truly possesses leadership qualities – whether it’s singing Gwijo with the other boys or just helping out other boys.

“Being deputy head especially was heart-warming because that means Eastern Cape boys can do it. I can only say one thing from what I have heard and seen from playing touch rugby with Mihle; he is certainly going to make the best of the opportunity he got. Forti Nihil Difficilius (for the brave nothing is too difficult),” he said.

Scharneck concluded: “From all of us at Mzansi’s, we just wanted to say we will miss you greatly but are so excited for this next step in your life, Mihle. We hope to see you very soon!” he said.

Share this: Tweet



