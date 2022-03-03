‘We were unaware July 2021 unrest would escalate to that level’ — Lamola

“We were unaware that it would escalate to that level. No-one could have guessed it would have been of that magnitude.”

Commissioners quizzed him about a report compiled for President Cyril Ramaphosa by a panel of experts. The report stated that intraparty factional battles may have played a part in the unrest, but no high-profile people had been arrested and linked to the unrest.

Lamola said he was concerned about this, but he could not tell the police or National Prosecuting Authority who to arrest.

He pledged arrests should be implemented regardless of political affiliation, race or gender.

Asked whether the lack of arrests and convictions of the masterminds undermined his office, Lamola said no.

If anything, arresting Zuma “reaffirmed the rule of law and showed that no-one is above the law”.

Earlier, Lamola said his ministry believed transparency over Zuma’s incarceration would have quashed people’s concerns and fears.

They tried to show he was being treated in a dignified and humane way.

Despite this, unrest broke out, leading to mass destruction of infrastructure.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Naledi Shange