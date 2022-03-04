Cape Town cops arrested for extortion after ‘asking dagga dealer for bribe’

Four Cape Town police officers are set to appear in court on extortion charges on Friday. The three sergeants and a constable were arrested on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said officers are members of the tactical response team.

“The Western Cape police will not harbour criminals among our ranks and every endeavour will be made to purge SAPS from undesirable individuals,” said Traut.

“This is exactly what four members of the Khayelitsha tactical response team had to learn the hard way when they were arrested last night for extortion, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

“The three sergeants, aged 37, 40 and 44, and a 32-year-old constable are expected to make their court appearance this morning to face the charges against them.”

Traut said the arrests emanated from a probe conducted by the anti-corruption unit into an incident in Eerste River in February.

He said the tactical response team members stopped a car for a routine search and found dagga and cash inside. Instead of arresting the driver and taking him to a police station, they allegedly demanded cash for his release.

“In this vehicle, the members found 6kg of dagga and cash. Instead of placing the driver under arrest, they persuaded him to take them to his residence in Muizenberg and pay for his freedom,” said Traut.

“At his residence, the members discovered more dagga and cash, which they confiscated and left without handing it in as exhibits. The man reported his ordeal to police and warrants for the arrest of the members were subsequently issued.”

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Philani Nombembe

