Four-legged K9 Officer sniffed out poachers’ diving equipment worth R50 000

1 of 6

PORT ALFRED – 20 APRIL 2022: Adze, a four-year-old Belgian Shepherd police patrol dog sniffed out poachers’ diving equipment from the bushes near Fish River, Port Alfred today. The estimated value of the equipment is over R50 000

On Wednesday morning, 20 April 2022 at about 06:00, the energetic Adze, and his handler, W/O Tertius Neethling followed up on information about suspected abalone poachers, who were believed to be operating near Fish River, as well as the area covering the nearby nature reserve. A four-legged K9 officer, Adze was taken out of the vehicle to join the search and focused on the area with dense shrubs. Moments later, Adze successfully sniffed out diving equipment from the dense shrubs.

The seized equipment is worth over R50 000, which includes items such as wetsuits, pairs of diving fins, diving booties, pairs of diving gloves, and shucking tools.

MEDIA STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE OFFICE OF THE PROVINCIAL COMMISSIONER: EASTERN CAPE

Enquiries: Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli – 082 779 7279

Share this: Tweet



