Eastern Cape company pays fine for selling fake Volkswagen goods

A company in Gqeberha that sold counterfeit Volkswagen goods was convicted and fined R17,000 by an Eastern Cape court this week.

A Hawks investigation found that Greyston Trading, represented by businessman Himesh Parbhoo, was selling VW accessories in the premises of Autosport in Gqeberha between December 2021 and February 2022.

A law firm which specialises in trademark and counterfeit-related cases acted on behalf of VW when the allegations came to light.

“Consequently, on December 6 2021, an evidence-gathering transaction was performed where four Volkswagen alloy wheels were purchased. The purchased goods were analysed and found to be counterfeits. This resulted in a search and seizure operation on February 17 2022,” said the Hawks.