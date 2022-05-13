Discovering unsung engineer Newey

Dr Dennis Walters gave a talk at

the Bathurst Book Fair over the

weekend where he discussed

his discovery of the works of

Joseph Newey.

Newey was an engineer who

was involved in the construction

of most of the wagon bridges

built between 1873 and 1900 in

the Eastern Cape.

Giving a brief background

on Newey’s upbringing, Walters

mentioned how at the tender

age of 14 years, Newey worked

at his father’s firm where he

learnt all aspects of working

with iron in the Crown Works of

Fleet & Newey in West

Bromwich, UK.

During his time there he was

involved in the design, working

drawings, manufacturing

supervision and erection on site

of lattice girder iron bridges in

England and abroad.

Newey quickly made a

name for himself by

successfully erecting

bridges which had given other

engineers trouble, such as for

the Dora Riparia and Comba

Scura rivers on the approach

railway line to the Mount Cenis

tunnel in Italy in 1872.

It is then that he was noticed

in Africa and in December 1873

he was approached and

employed on contract by the

public works department of the

Cape colonial government in SA

to erect a two-span road bridge

over the Buffalo River in King

Williams Town (now Qonce).

Upon arrival in SA, his first

work was the high three-span

wrought iron lattice girder

bridge over the Great Fish River

at Committees Drift, in the

Grahamstown (now Makhanda)

district.

Walters applauded how

Newey erected bridges

successfully which other

engineers had troubles with.

Newey was promoted as

district inspector for the Eastern

Region in 1882.

He was transferred to King

Wi l l i a m ’s Town in 1885, from

where he personally designed

and had several more stone arch

bridges erected at Cala, Barkly

East, Lady Grey, Ugie and

M a c l e a r.

During his time, more than

70 iron and timber road bridges

over dozens of rivers were

initiated and erected by PWD

personnel.

As a district inspector of the

PWD, Newey was entrusted

with the layout of many trunk

road routes in the eastern parts

of the Cape Colony and the

Transkeian territories.

“These projects were

regularly inspected by Newey in

his four-wheel, two-horse drawn

S p i d e r,” Dr Walters said.

“Newey had to initiate and

have many sandstone public

buildings constructed in most of

the towns of the region.”

Two years after retirement,

the world-renowned designer

died on January 9 1907 at his

Peninsula farm in King William’s

Tow n .

