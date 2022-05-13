The 25th anniversary of the Mad Hatters Golf Tournament was held at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club from April 25 to April 30.

The Mad Hatter pre-prize giving dinner on Friday night saw stylist hats worn on the evening and as tradition, anyone who attended the evening without a mad hat was fined, with the proceeds of approximately R11,080 collected going to Sunshine Coast Hospice. On the evening, a raffle took place where Dave Wilson chose the winning ticket and Tony Stack walked away with the jackpot of R175, 000 from the raffle.

This year’s tournament was well supported by local and regional businesses and hosted 365 players with just under 1000rounds of golf played over the week. According to Royal Port Alfred Golf Club manager, Sally Greasley, the week’s festivities were well enjoyed by attendees who entered into the spirit of the tournament, “The whole week was one long highlight as everyone entered into the spirit of the tournament and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. And it did not stop on the golf course, with live entertainment every night, the club house buzzes with noise and excitement” she added.

The event attracted golfers from around the country and was started 27 years ago at the instigation of Dave Wilson, a member from Kimberley Golf Club. “Kimberley Golf Club holds an annual Barney Barnato Tournament which is run along similar lines to the Mad Hatter – and on a visit to RPAGC, Dave suggested we run a similar event so that’s how the Mad Hatter came into existence” said Greasley.

The organisers said this year’s addition of a coffee station was the highlight as it kept the workers going through the hectic week. “We would like to thank all our sponsor for their support and in particular the golfers who return year after year from around the country to enjoy not only the Mad Hatter, but all the Port Alfred has to offer” said Greasley.

