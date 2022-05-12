Ellie, 11, wows judges

Eleven-year-old singer Ellie
Denson wowed P A’s Got
Ta l e n t judges and the
audience at Medolino Crafters
Market on Saturday, winning the
title.
Ellie secured her victory with
a stunning performance
of Lauren Spencer’s 2022
song Fingers Crossed.
Born in the UK, Ellie moved
to SA when she was six.
She entered the competition
because she loves to sing and
wanted to make people happy,
she said.
While not a stranger to talent
competitions, having competed
in eisteddfods while in high
school, P A’s Got Talent is her
biggest competition to date.
“It felt amazing [to win]. It
made me feel happy and proud
of myself,” she said.
“I started singing when I
learnt how to talk. My mom says
I would sit in my car seat and
sing along with the music.”
In preparing for the finale,
Ellie practised by doing karaoke
on television.
Her song choices for the
finals included Fingers Crossed
and Yours by Ella
Henderson, which suited her
voice best, she said.
“I was also looking for
emotion in the songs and for
good vocals,” she added.
Judges Meagan Alexander
and Susan Coetzee said it was
difficult selecting a final winner.
Second place went to singer
Shandre Vermaak, while
dancing duo Mila Jardine and
Jaimey Shaw took third.
– All the competition’s
proceedings will go to the Feral
Cat Project that is locally run by
Caroline Myer and Perl Smith.