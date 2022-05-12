Ellie, 11, wows judges

Eleven-year-old singer Ellie

Denson wowed P A’s Got

Ta l e n t judges and the

audience at Medolino Crafters

Market on Saturday, winning the

title.

Ellie secured her victory with

a stunning performance

of Lauren Spencer’s 2022

song Fingers Crossed.

Born in the UK, Ellie moved

to SA when she was six.

She entered the competition

because she loves to sing and

wanted to make people happy,

she said.

While not a stranger to talent

competitions, having competed

in eisteddfods while in high

school, P A’s Got Talent is her

biggest competition to date.

“It felt amazing [to win]. It

made me feel happy and proud

of myself,” she said.

“I started singing when I

learnt how to talk. My mom says

I would sit in my car seat and

sing along with the music.”

In preparing for the finale,

Ellie practised by doing karaoke

on television.

Her song choices for the

finals included Fingers Crossed

and Yours by Ella

Henderson, which suited her

voice best, she said.

“I was also looking for

emotion in the songs and for

good vocals,” she added.

Judges Meagan Alexander

and Susan Coetzee said it was

difficult selecting a final winner.

Second place went to singer

Shandre Vermaak, while

dancing duo Mila Jardine and

Jaimey Shaw took third.

– All the competition’s

proceedings will go to the Feral

Cat Project that is locally run by

Caroline Myer and Perl Smith.

