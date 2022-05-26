Tigers make their mark

Ndlambe Tigers, newly approved by the Eastern Cape Province Rugby Union, hosted a well-oiled Old Collegians Rugby Club at Station Hill Sport Field in must-watch matches last weekend.

The visitors’ second team defeated Ndlambe Tigers second team by 7-0.The wounded Ndlambe Tigers’ first team attempt to pay revenge failed, with Old Collegians winning 14-10.

Commenting on match results, Ndlambe Tigers official Christo Breytenbach said, “Two teams from both clubs were fielded and the low score in both games is an indication of the hard and tough games that were played. Congratulations to both teams for their behaviour on and off the field.”

Breytenbach also commented on club’s registration, saying, “As a result of this registration Ndlambe Tigers Rugby Club can now compete in the league organised by the regions sub union. This region has nine teams of which Ndlambe Municipality can now boost to have four teams competing in the SEDRU league.”

He added that Covid-19 had hit the country’s economy hard and the club’s management acknowledged that and that it is vital for the club’s existence to host games and then support the teams traveling and general expenses with the gate fees received from those events.

Breytenbach further mentioned that food stalls for the spectators were organised and the club would like to grow so that local businesses could have the exposure.

He extended words of gratitude to the sponsors saying: “Many Thanks to Pick n Pay and the manager Garrard for the food supplied that enabled Ndlambe Tigers Rugby Club to treat the teams from Old Collegians Rugby Club with egg rolls. Indeed a day where rugby was the winner.”

