Three vehicles collide on R72

Thokozani MTIKI
Three vehicles collided on the R72 opposite Port Alfred High School around 3pm on Thursday 26 May. Two drivers and two children were rushed to the hospital. There was no death reported. The injured appeared to be in a stable condition. One driver’s arm was bandaged and was said to be broken. According to a bystander who did not want to be named, a toddler sustained minor injuries.

AT THE SCENE: Three vehicles collided on the R72 by the Port Alfred High School at round 3pm. Two cars appeared severely damaged while two drivers and two children were rushed to the hospital, having sustained minor injuries Picture: TK MTIKI

The two vehicles were which collided were severely damaged, with their front ends scattered across the road. The other vehicle’s left front wheel rolled to the side of the road. The cause of the accident is unknown.

