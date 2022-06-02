Serenity Spa treats clients to Sip ‘n Skin

Specials, pampering and fantastic prizes were on offer at a special ‘sip ‘n skin’ evening at Serenity Day Spa in Port Alfred recently. The spa is owned and run by brother-sister team, Pete and Kerryn Watson, who have worked to build a warm and supportive company culture.

“This goes for the way that we treat one another within Team Serenity, as well as our client-base, our Serenity Squad,” said Kerry McKenzie Watson, who manages the business’s marketing.

In her welcoming speech, Serenity Day Spa co-owner, Kerryn Watson expressed gratitude to the spa’s clients.

“Serenity wouldn’t be Serenity today if it weren’t for all of you supporting us. I want to thank you for seeing us through the hard times of the Covid hard lockdown and sticking with us,” she said to the guests.

Guests were treated to light snacks and refreshments sponsored by Lesley Theunissen and Craig Theunissen from Spar and Watson thanked them for always being willing to help. “Being in a small community is so amazing,” she said. “You see things like this where people are prepared to support each other.”

The reception area was turned into a Dermalogica skin bar, where the skin care products were on display for guests to see and touch.

In four treatment rooms the different spa treatments Serenity had on offer were on show: At the permanent make-up station, Diana Le Roux from Satori Wellness did powder brows; Janine Rose from Dermalogica SA conducted a pro-bright skin treatment demo; Panina Kamkam did a set of eyelash extensions, and Sjaan Rossouw did a Mediheel foot peel – a free deluxe pedicure for the evening.

There were specials galore for the guests, who were offered ten percent off all retail for the night. There were plenty of prizes to give away from the lucky draws, including Dermalogica Bio Lumin C Moisturizer, a Morgan Taylor goodie bag and a 90-minute full body massage. All guests walked home with goodie bags with skincare supplies, mainly from Dermalogica.

McKenzie Watson said the family run business aims to transforms people’s wellness in a relaxed atmosphere where they can find sanctuary and designed to enhance bodily wellness, build self-esteem, unwind and find peace of mind.

“We want everyone who walks into Serenity to feel that they belong, and to ensure that they feel comfortable and confident throughout their journey with us. It is our hope that our values of passion, integrity, pride, excellence and commitment shine through all we do, and that our vision to grow the beauty, skincare and wellness industries by becoming a leading spa in the region is realised,” added McKenzie Watson.

