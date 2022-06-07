Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai

The state capture-accused Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, have been arrested in Dubai.

Two sources from different government departments and a source close to the investigations confirmed to TimesLIVE that the Gupta brothers were arrested.

“They have informed the country officially, yes. They arrested these guys on Saturday,” an insider told TimesLIVE.

The justice department confirmed the arrests in a statement: “The ministry of justice and correctional services confirms that it has received information from law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that fugitives of justice, namely, Rajesh and Atul Gupta, have been arrested.

“Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and SA on the way forward are ongoing. The SA government will continue to co-operate with the UAE.”

Stiaan Krause, who was formerly part of BDK attorneys, is believed to be handling the legalities of the brother’s arrests.

Interpol had issued red notices for the Gupta brothers in February.

They were wanted for a case relating to procurement fraud involving R24.9m in the Free State. The money was paid between November 2011 and April 2012 by the Free State department of agriculture to Nulane Investment 204, a company owned and controlled by Iqbal Sharma.

From Nulane, the funds were allegedly diverted to Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd, a company owned and controlled by the Gupta family.

Apart from this case, the state capture commission recommended that more criminal charges be instituted against members of the controversial family.

In part 4 of the commission’s report made public in April, the commission said the NPA should consider prosecuting Rajesh “Tony” Gupta. The commission said Rajesh Gupta must be charged for bribery or corruption emanating from his conduct in offering former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas R600m in exchange for agreeing to be finance minister and working with the family as its inside man.

In August 2018, Jonas gave scathing testimony at the commission detailing threats, bribes and corruption he had encountered during a meeting at the Gupta residence in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

The meeting had been arranged by former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.

The Gupta brothers left SA in April 2016‚ days after they and Duduzane resigned from the board of Oakbay Resources and Energy.

With enough luggage for 20 people‚ they left in their private jet from Lanseria airport.

