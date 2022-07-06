Families of Enyobeni victims still waiting for cause of death to be determined

The families of the 21 children who lost their lives at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park are still waiting to learn about the cause of the death of their children from the health department.

Eastern Cape health department deputy director general for clinical services Dr Litha Matiwane said the department would ensure they engage all the affected families to provide them with information about the cause of death as soon as it was available.

“When we arrived where they’d fallen, there were only 17 others died in hospital. One at Frere and 2 at Empolweni clinic, one who had come from home died on his way to the hospital,” Matiwane said.

“We don’t have information about the cause of death as that can only be determined by Dr Zondi, we are not doctors.

“The department can confirm that the forensic pathologist service team went to Enyobeni tavern on 26 June where they found 17 dead bodies.”

Other bodies were found at Frere Hospital. Postmortems were done on the same day of the incident, he said.

“Samples had to be taken to Cape Town to determine toxicology. The samples are still in Cape Town. The forensic team ruled out death as a result of a stampede.”

Matiwane said the department was committed to engaging with the respective families when the lab results were available.

DispatchLIVE

