One year after Ramaphosa’s addresses on July unrest, what has changed?

POLITICAL MOTIVES AND OPPORTUNISTIC ACTS OF CRIMINALITY

“At the beginning of this unrest, there may have been some people who sought to agitate for violence and disorder along ethnic lines. We know the majority of our people have out of principle refused to be mobilised along these lines.

“However, what we are witnessing are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft.”

THOSE INVOLVED IN ACTS OF VIOLENCE WILL BE ARRESTED AND PROSECUTED

“Let me be clear: we will take action to protect every person in this country against the threat of violence, intimidation, theft and looting.

“We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions and will ensure they face the full might of our law.”

FOOD SHORTAGES AND JOB LOSSES

“Shops have been looted and infrastructure destroyed. This means our sick cannot get medication from pharmacies, food does not reach supermarket shelves and health workers cannot go to work.

“These disruptions will cost lives by cutting off the supply chains that sustain our food, health and production systems. The path of violence, of looting and anarchy, leads only to more violence and devastation. It leads to more poverty, more unemployment and more loss of innocent life.

“This afternoon, ministers and senior officials in the economic and the security clusters met with Business Unity SA to take stock of the situation and to develop coordinated actions. We have agreed to work together to ensure the safety of drivers, cashiers, patients and customers.

“We have agreed to share information and resources to ensure we restore key supply chains.”

BRING IN THE ARMY AND STRENGTHEN POLICE

“As commander-in-chief of the SA Defence Force, I have today authorised the deployment of military personnel in support of the operations of the police service.

“The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, known as NatJOINTS, has intensified deployments in all the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“The police service is putting measures in place to call up operational members from leave and rest days to increase the presence of law enforcement personnel on the ground.”

GOVERNMENT TO MEET WITH COMMUNITIES TO PROMOTE STABILITY

“We are making arrangements for government leaders and public representatives as part of their responsibilities to meet with leaders in communities to promote stability.

“As part of our ongoing engagement with key sectors of society, I will be meeting with leaders of political parties to discuss the current situation.

“We are called upon, wherever we may be, to remain calm, to exercise restraint, and to resist any attempts to incite violence, create panic or fuel divisions.”

PATH OF HEALING, RECONSTRUCTION AND RENEWAL

“We have begun a process of healing, reconstruction and renewal. We have set our country on a path of progress and recovery. We cannot allow a few people among us to threaten this collective effort.

“We will protect our constitutional democracy so that we can consolidate our gains. We will reject violence and chaos so that we can move forward. Let me repeat: we are building up, not shutting down.

“We will not be deterred, as South Africans, from the task ahead of us.”

