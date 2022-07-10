MEC describes scene at Soweto tavern massacre

Mazibuko said witnesses alleged the gunmen jumped out of the vehicle and shot at them. “The situation is bad. The people were just sitting in a tavern, which is legal and was operating within the legal operating hours.”

Nomzamo informal settlement is not one of the areas that is considered to be a contributor to the high crime numbers in Gauteng, she said.

“Nothing was taken from the shebeen and the patrons. They shot them and left,” she said, adding that she was concerned about the proliferation of firearms in communities.

“Each and every community will tell you in Gauteng that there is a lot of firing of firearms in Gauteng at night. Worse, some of us stay next to hostels, you would think it’s a war zone. You wonder what is happening.”

Mazibuko revealed there was another shooting in Katlehong’s Mputlane Inn Tavern where two people were killed. “They actually held those patrons hostage and made them lie down and shot them. Four of them were shot and two have succumbed to their injuries.”