Integrity helps clean up the Kowie

By
Faith Qinga
-

Integrity RIver Cruises spent more than three hours cleaning up the banks of the Kowie River on Friday, August 26. The cleanup was postponed by a day because of strong winds on Thursday.

WATER HEROES: From left to right, Dylan Denson, Fuzile Kosi, Mark Denson, Ellie Denson and Sarah Denson stand with debris and bags of litter collected by Integrity River Cruises last Friday The company’s monthly clean-up of the Kowie River is scheduled to happen every last Thursday of the month and community members are invited to volunteer to help clean up the banks of the Kowie River.

Mark Denson thanked numerous people who helped make the clean-up possible. They included Ndlambe Municipality officials, Willem and Richard for the supply of bags and the removal of the waste from the F Jetty to the tip; the Small Boat Harbour and Jerry McComb for the use of the jetty facility and the second boat; Supreme Leisure for sponsoring the fuel.

“A special thanks to Andrew and Karen Denson, who are currently in the United Kingdom, for the use of their vessel and their support of the river clean-ups because they are always involved whether they are away or in Port Alfred,” he said.

“It is Integrity’s opinion that the world needs to keep the environment clean and it is important to get the whole community involved,” Denson said. Local fisherman also helped with the cleanup (Mark paid for their assistance) and he is pleading for more community members to get involved in the initiative.

