Integrity helps clean up the Kowie

Integrity RIver Cruises spent more than three hours cleaning up the banks of the Kowie River on Friday, August 26. The cleanup was postponed by a day because of strong winds on Thursday.

Mark Denson thanked numerous people who helped make the clean-up possible. They included Ndlambe Municipality officials, Willem and Richard for the supply of bags and the removal of the waste from the F Jetty to the tip; the Small Boat Harbour and Jerry McComb for the use of the jetty facility and the second boat; Supreme Leisure for sponsoring the fuel.

“A special thanks to Andrew and Karen Denson, who are currently in the United Kingdom, for the use of their vessel and their support of the river clean-ups because they are always involved whether they are away or in Port Alfred,” he said.

“It is Integrity’s opinion that the world needs to keep the environment clean and it is important to get the whole community involved,” Denson said. Local fisherman also helped with the cleanup (Mark paid for their assistance) and he is pleading for more community members to get involved in the initiative.

