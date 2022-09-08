Bathurst Agricultural Society hands reins to its new leaders

The Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS) held their Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 1 September, in which the committee welcomed everyone in attendance, held an election for new office bearers and reported on the success of the 2022 Bathurst Agricultural Show.

The President of the BAS, Danny Wepener stepped down from his position which he held for ten years and welcomed in the newly elected Neil Scott who will take the helm going forward. In the President’s Report, Wepener said that he felt it was time for a new committee to continue the work of taking the society forward with some new and fresh ideas.

Wepener gave thanks to his fellow BAS members for their years of dedicated service, such as Lady President, Pam Elliott, who also stepped down from her position. Wepener thanked her for her enthusiasm and work with the Youth Show and Maryna Shepherd, stepping down as Lady Vice President, for her work doing the Home Industries section.

Derrick Church, Treasurer, also stepped down and was given thanks for his efforts in keeping the finances in order for many years. “You are a true gentleman and I personally thank you for your friendship and guidance,” said Wepener.

Wepener went on to discuss the 2022 Bathurst Show and thanked sponsors such as SAB, ECASA and Hobson & Co for their support in keeping the gates open and for some record breaking stock auctions and show stock exhibits which included the Woody Cape Wild Life Auction.

“Allow me to thank everybody involved with the Society for your support and dedication over the years and I would like to mention the rich heritage and tradition and those that build the foundation of the society. It is the biggest and best Agricultural Show in the Eastern Cape and when public and staff holders leave at the end of the show, they normally have a smile on their faces and want to come back next year. It has been a privilege and honour serving as President of BAS and I thank you,” said Wepener.

The new President of BAS, Neil Scott, made a motion to have Wepener made an honorary life president and this honour was also extended to outgoing Lady President Pam Elliott by Chrissie Craddock.

Elliott spoke of the success of the previous Bathurst Show despite the weather and spoke some of her highlights over the past 25 years working in the horse section and with the youth.

The new office bearers are Neil Scott (President), Chrissie Craddock (Lady President), Cate Pike (First Vice President), Judy Broom (First Lady Vice President) and it was determined that the treasurer responsibilities would be administered by BVSA.

“As the new executive Committee, we are aiming to conserve what has been one of the most important and longest running Agricultural Societies in the Eastern Cape. Keeping our motto high “where town and county meet” will remain the focus point, remembering that the Show Grounds belong to the members and we as Committee have been entrusted to keep the flag flying high.”

Next year’s Agricultural Show will be from 30 March to 2 April 2023.

Share this: Tweet



