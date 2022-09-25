Makhanda man arrested on drug dealing charges

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged for dealing in illicit drugs during an intelligence driven operation by SAPS members from Joza and Grahamstown police stations. The operation forms part of the Provincial Commissioner’s Operation Sikhona.

On Saturday evening, 24 September 2022, police members from these two stations operationalised the intelligence information, and also broadened it to ensure high visibility in all hotspot areas in Makhanda. Even though the focus was on drug posts, liquor outlets were also visited to ensure compliance to the liquor trade regulations.

During the operation, police in possession of a search warrant searched a house in Joza Street, Makhanda, where they arrested a man and also seized 26 Boss mandrax tablets; 40 grams of crystal meth (tik); 500 grams of dagga; 15 bompies of dagga; 170 tik pipes and R1140 cash.

The 35-year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Magistrate’s Court in Makhanda on Monday, 26 September 2022 to face charges of dealing in illicit drugs.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene welcomed the operation and commended the police for their continued efforts in eradicating drugs. “Drugs are destroying our youth and we urge the communities to break the silence and to report these drug dens that are operating in their neighbourhoods. Drugs are a major contributory factor in the commission of crimes,” Mene said. “Desperate addicts will do anything in their power to get a ‘fix’ and will even resort to criminal activities such as robberies and housebreakings to feed their habit.

“The success of Operation Sikhona depends on both police and more importantly community involvement,” added Mene.

