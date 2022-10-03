INSUFFICIENT WATER IN PORT ALFRED: STATEMENT FROM NDLAMBE MUNICIPALITY

STATEMENT FROM NDLAMBE MUNICIPALITY

This statement seeks to inform all residents of Port Alfred about insufficient water due the combination of two reasons as follows:

Operation of the skid exchange by Nuwater RO Plant.

Suspension of water production by Quality Filtration systems.

Today(03 October 2022, Nuwater is busy with operations of the skids exchange for the RO plant as it was indicated on the statement issued by CDR where electricity was expected to be interrupted but the team managed to work without switching off . This plant is also contributing to the Port Alfred water supply. The plant is expected to start working again on Thursday (06/10/2022).

The second reason is the suspended works by quality Filtration systems due to conditions of contract that are still to be discussed between the two parties. Quality Filtration Systems RO plant stopped on Friday (30/09/2022) and there will be a meeting on 03 October 2022 to engage Quality Filtration Systems to discuss the way forward. The suspension was not anticipated while Nuwater was planning to carryout their repairs on their plant hence both plants are down.

Municipal team is working very hard to release air on our system to ensure that all areas are getting water from the Port Alfred water treatment plant except RO plants that are currently not in operation.

We are therefore requesting all residents to be patient about non availability of water in most areas and those residents living in low laying areas are urged to use water sparingly to ensure that everyone to allow high laying areas to get water.

SOURCE: NDLAMBE MUNICIPALITY

