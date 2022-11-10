Dog walkers brave windy weather for a good cause

The Walk for Wags walkathon organised by the Rotary Club of Kenton On-Sea attracted over 70 dogs despite the strong breeze on Sunday, 30 October.

The walkathon that took place at Kenton’s Middle beach was a fundraising initiative in aid of the Port Alfred and Ndlambe District SPCA which depends on funds donated to keep operating.

Kenton Rotary admin director, Sandy Smith said the biggest preparation for the walkathon was making sure the word reached as many supporters as possible. “Mainly the advertising was important and Dave Howard, who is in charge of our advertising, made flyers that went to social media,” she said.

Smith said contributors outnumbered dogs because some who wanted to support the good initiative contributed for dogs that they didn’t walk on the day. “We are very grateful for everybody who contributed and especially to those who contributed extra. We’ve had a good turnout and had very generous contributions,” she said.

Although Sunday morning’s weather was breezy, the walk for wags walkathon saw a good turnout of more than 70 dogs. There was water and a biscuit treat provided for the dogs on the day and each dog’s R50 goes towards keeping the SPCA open.

SPCA admin manager, Forbes Coutts said the organisation was very grateful for the wonderful event organised for the SPCA. “This is money that we desperately need. The SPCA is struggling financially and it is these sorts of events and the fantastic people of our community who come together to support us that are literally keeping us going,” he said.

1 of 9

Share this: Tweet



