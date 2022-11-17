Road closures in Port Alfred

Ndlambe Municipality has issued a notice to inform Port Alfred residents and visitors that the Wharf Road intersections of the entrances to Station Hill and Nemato Township (i.e. the intersections of Bathurst and Runeli roads with Wharf Road) will be temporary closed for construction work from Thursday November 17, 2022 until Saturday, November 19, 2022. The contractor is laying pipes at the road crossings and the work is expected to be finished within three days.

The notice explains the project: Ndlambe LM has a contractor on site for the Phase 2 Link Sanitation Services Upgrade Project: Portion 1. The project involves the construction of a gravity sewer line from Chris Hani pump station to a new end-point pump station that will be constructed on the bank of the Kowie River.

There will be more road closures next week:

The intersection at Dickerson Drive (the road to the SPCA) will be closed from Monday November 21, 2022 and the work is expected to be finished by Wednesday November 23, 2022.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused by this and motorists are asked to use other alternative routes in the interim,” says the notice, signed by Municipal Manager Rolly Dumezweni.

