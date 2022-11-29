Family of dog attack victim speaks out

Three pitbulls seized

Brilliant, educated and independent, is how the family of the late Zimkhitha “Brenda” Gaga will remember her.

Gaga, 37, a chef, was mauled to death in Alfred Road, Port Alfred, reportedly by three pit bull terriers, on her way to work on Sunday.

The family has appealed for calm among a community outraged and horrified at the way she died.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Zimkhitha’s cousin Nomhle Gaga said they were devastated.

Nomhle lived with Zimkhitha from the age of six months.

“This is very painful for us, especially because of the way in which she left us,” Nomhle said.

“I spoke to her on the phone that very Sunday morning. Zimkhitha was her usual bubbly self.”

Only a few hours later, residents in the area told Nomhle about Zimkhitha’s terrible death.

“This is very painful, especially for her children. But as a family, we want to remember her for her best attributes, which were being brilliant, educated and independent,” Nomhle said.

Zimkhitha leaves four children. The eldest is 16 and the youngest only 8 months.

The family called on the community to stay calm and not interfere with the work of the police who, Nomhle said, had handled the case sensitively.

“As a family, we want the police to be given the time and opportunity to do their investigation,” she said.

Nomhle also said that the family would like to be given a chance to mourn in peace.

On Monday, police said three pit bull terriers had been removed from their owner by the SPCA.

The owner lived near the spot Zimkhitha’s body was found beside Alfred Road.

“The dogs escaped from the secured property by damaging the perimeter fencing,” said SAPS Provincial Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Port Alfred restaurant Judy’s Kitchen was closed on Monday as owner Judy Lottering and her staff struggled to come to terms with the death of their much loved colleague.

When the head chef at the Rosehill Mall restaurant did not arrive at work on Sunday morning, her colleagues were immediately concerned.

It was midday before they learnt what had happened.

“It has been a terrible shock for all of us,” Lottering said.

“We are devastated.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said Zimkhitha was certified dead at the scene of the attack.

On Tuesday, Naidu said police had been in touch with two men said to have witnessed the attack who reported it to a security guard, and had also located the dogs’ owner.

Ndlambe Municipality said it would issue a statement about the incident in due course.

Stenden SA executive dean Dr Wouter Hensens confirmed that Gaga had studied at the institution.

Though she did not graduate, she was enrolled for a hospitality management degree in 2007.

“She was a hard-working student and we were shocked.

“[The fact that dangerous dogs are on the loose] is outrageous and scary because kids walk that road every day.

“It’s an extremely sad story. We extend our condolences to her family.”

Last week, Talk of The Town published the first edition of a local government bulletin. In it, the Community Protection Services directorate highlighted the Public Nuisance and Keeping of Animals Bylaw which states that the owner or keeper of a dog may not bring or allow it in a street or public place (including parks and beaches) unless the dog is on a leash and under the physical control of a responsible person.

“Therefore no dogs are allowed to run freely in any street or public place (parks and beaches). The onus is on you to abide by these By-Laws and as the dog owner / keeper, you will be held directly liable for any injuries and or loss of life that may occur,” the bulletin read. “This is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated. Failure to do so will lead to prosecution. The safety of the general public (including animals) in such areas is of utmost importance to Ndlambe Municipality.”

Ndlambe District SPCA said they had been advised by the police not to comment in the interests of the investigation.

Colonel Naidu said the investigation remained an inquest at this stage.

