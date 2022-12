Eskom cites breakdowns and delayed returns to service

Eskom has announced stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Wednesday due to further breakdowns and delayed returns to service of generating units.

The power utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

