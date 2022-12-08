NSRI golf day steers Kenton satellite station project

Port Alfred’s National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station hosted a successful fundraiser with their annual golf day at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club on Friday, November 25.

A good turnout saw 150 players supporting the Better Ball Stableford. Of those, 38 were members of the Kenton Golf Brotherhood which MC Juan Pretorius praised for always pulling through to support the NSRI golf tournaments.

The golf day had a fun atmosphere where the community came together to support the good work of the NSRI. Edge Financial Services were the headline sponsors for the golf day, which is the NSRI’s main fundraiser of the year. The main objective of this annual golf day is to raise funds for the operational costs and needs for Station 11, but this year the proceeds will go towards getting Kenton on Sea satellite station on the ground.

“A massive thank you to Port Alfred and all the sponsors for their support. The funds raised will go towards the setting up of a satellite station in Kenton on Sea,” said station 11 commander, Chris Pike.

The golf day ended off with a prize giving in the evening with the prizes generously sponsored by a long list of businesses. Some of the prizes donated were used in an auction that followed the prize giving which raised an estimated R85 000. The prizes on auction included an ocean experience, cruise experience for 10 people, game river drives and hotel stays.

“The donors and businesses who generously support us enable our volunteers to continue to save lives on South African waters,” said Judy Venter, the PR guest speaker for NSRI’s Eastern Cape region.

