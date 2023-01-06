Five die in crash near Peddie

Five people have died in a head-on collision on the N2 from Peddie towards Makhanda on Friday 6 January.

A VW Polo with five occupants (4 females and one male) coming from the direction of Makhanda collided with an Iveco Midbus from KwaBhaca with 23 occupants. Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqosed said all five occupants from the VW Polo died on the scene.

Binqose said it was not yet clear whether the deceased were related.

He said it was the Eastern Cape’s second-worst accident in terms of fatalities since the beginning Festive Season Arrive Alive campaign after the one thatclaimed 7 lives on the N2 just outside Mthatha on December 17.

Transport MEC, Xolile Nqatha has challenged road users, motorists in particular to make an honest reflection on their role in the countless and senseless crashes that have accounted for so many lives and left many more with lifelong physical and emotional cars.

“We need to be honest with ourselves as road users, and acknowledge our recklessness and negligence on the roads. Many of us have been fortunate to get away with it, but if we continue on that vein, sooner or later our luck will run out. If we do not accept the challenge to chance, we will soon be a part of the road fatality and injuries statistics. Let us change our behaviour on the roads save lives and save our families from any possible agony,” said MEC Nqatha.

A case of culpable homecide has been opened at Peddie Police Station for further investigations.

