Solidarity heads to court to oppose ‘irrational and unnecessary’ state of disaster

‘The decision-making that led to a ban on warm chicken meals and flip-flops wants to take decisions about the energy crisis without proper oversight’
Trade union Solidarity has announced it will be taking legal action against the energy crisis being declared a state of disaster.
During his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster to help the government deal with the energy crisis that has seen a malfunctioning Eskom frequently plunge the country into darkness.
Ramaphosa also announced he will appoint a minister of electricity in the presidency.
Solidarity said it will be heading to court to challenge the move and force the government to do the right thing.
Dr Dirk Hermann, Solidarity’s CEO, said its legal team has started to prepare urgent court documents that will be served on the government in the coming days.
“The message to the government is simple: we will solve it ourselves — move out of the way and allow us to do this,” he said.