Security company impersonators rob Makhanda store

Men posing as security officers robbed a Makhanda supermarket on Monday February 13, South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Naidu said that on Monday, February 13 the Makhanda store was robbed by four or five suspects dressed in the uniform of well known international security company G4S.

“One was armed and they fled with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Naidu said. “They got into a Toyota Avanza with G4S stickers and sped off. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran off into the bushes on foot.”

Police and private security were searching for the suspects and a case of business robbery is under investigation, Naidu said.

Shoprite Makhanda was robbed nearly a year ago, in March 2022.

Share this: Tweet



