Friederichs shines and Duckworth-Lewis rules

MARK CARRELS

The rain that fell late on an otherwise fine day weather-wise, meant Duckworth-Lewis had the final say in at least three of the matches on the second day of the Pineapple Cricket tournament being played at various venues around Port Alfred.

Southwell 2nd’s Chris Friederichs was a worthy winner of the main prize at the awards ceremony at PA Country Club after the second day of action of Pineapple Cricket. However, it was a bittersweet moment, despite Friederichs having blazed his way to the first century of the tournament (103) at the Hospital fields. His best efforts were in vain, as his team slumped to a seven-wicket defeat against Cuylerville via Duckworth-Lewis (D/L). Southwell, thanks to Friederichs and Ross Ford’s 52 reached 252 in their innings. Kyle Handley’s 81 for Cuylerville, saw them reach 207/3 when the rain came down.

Grahamstown Invitational got back to winning ways after their flat start on Saturday, beating Sidbury by four wickets (D/L) at PAHS fields. Cuan Ricks (54) and Shaun Biggs (53) shone for Sidbury, who batted first, amassing 213 – but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat. Tom Loutz shone with both ball and bat, for the invitational team taking 3/26 and blazing his way to 47 in his turn at the crease. GT Invitational were on 204/6 when rain intervened.

At PAHS B fields, Station Hill 2nds pulled off a thrilling 10-run victory over the Sidbury outfit. Station Hill appeared to have fallen short after their score of 121 all out, but Sidbury did not reckon with the tournament’s leading bowler, Franklin Jacobs, who tormented the Sidbury batsmen with his 5/27.

In other results, Salem 2nds overwhelmed Tiger Titans by 7 wickets at Hilpert. Ross Pittaway’s 5/13 was the main reason why Titans slumped to the lowest total in the tournament so far – 37 all out. The match was over in next to no time after Salem’s 38/3.

Port Alfred v Rainbows (Airport fields)

Port Alfred won by 9 wickets

