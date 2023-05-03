30th anniversary of Press Freedom Day

Government committed to protect freedom of expression in the media

In celebration and commemoration of World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday, government has reassured its commitment to uphold the right to freedom of expression and independence of the media.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day celebrated globally on May 3.

The day comes after the country celebrated Freedom Day last week.

This year’s theme is “Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights’”, signifying the importance of freedom of expression as a protection for human rights.

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said: “In South Africa we have an independent, vibrant and free press who help to verify and disseminate facts, and create opportunities for ideas to be debated and for the voiceless to be heard. The media’s expression contributed to the many human rights realised in our country and it continues to raise challenges we face. Therefore it is imperative our press continues to embrace the principles of fair and objective journalism.”

She said it was important and responsible to protect credible and bona fide news in an era of fake news and disinformation.

“The need for trustworthy and fact-checked news for public good is crucial and growing every day. Freedom of expression still requires steadfast and determined role players to confront the real story versus fake news,” said Ntshavheni.

“Government reaffirms its commitment to uphold the right to freedom of expression and the independence of our media as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

