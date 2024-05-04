Six people die, three seriously injured in Joza taxi accident

SAPS Joza have opened a case of culpable homicide after a minibus taxi travelling down M Street, Joza, Makhanda, veered off the road and crashed into a house in O Street, this afternoon Saturday May 4.

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said It was alleged that the minbus taxi was moving at a high speed down M Street, when it first hit a child before crashing into a house in O Street.

“Six people, three woman, two men and a minor were certified dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services. Three women who had serious injuries were taken to Settlers Hospital for medical attention,” McCarthy said.

