ROSA-KAROO LOEWE

A fuel tanker overturned at 6.10am today, Wednesday September 25, on the N2 in Ngqushwa, travelling towards Makhanda on Pikoli Pass near the Fish River. Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Makhanya Komisa said the articulated truck, loaded with diesel, was traveling from Ngqushwa towards Makhanda with the driver the only occupant.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle after he experienced slippery [conditions] on the road surface while approaching a sharp curve,” Komisa said. “The articulated truck overturned blocking one lane.”

The contents of the truck had spilled on to the road, making the road surface dangerously slippery. A stop-go system was in operation while the clear-up operation continued.

“The driver escaped unharmed… law enforcement officials are on the scene,” Komisa said.

In photographs shared on social media, members of the public could be seen attempting to retrieve the leaking diesel and Komisa warned against this.

A case of reckless and negligent driving would be open at Ngqushwa Police Station for further investigation. Because of the nature of the contents, various stakeholders including environmental affairs would be involved in the follow-up operations.

